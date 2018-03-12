Airways Magazine

Bangladeshi Bombardier Q400 Crashes in Nepal with 67 Passengers On Board

Prakash MATHEMA

March 12
10:11 2018
MIAMI — Monday, a US-Bangla Airlines’ Bombardier Dash 8 Q400 crashed near Kathmandu airport (KTM) in Nepal, at a football pitch, with 67 passengers on board.

Rescuers immediately tried to extinguish the fire and rescue passengers by cutting apart the wreckage of the 17-year old turboprop.

Kathmandu briefly closed after the accident, forcing inbound flights to divert.

Nepali rescue workers gather around the debris of an airplane that crashed near the international airport in Kathmandu on March 12, 2018.
AFP PHOTO / PRAKASH MATHEMA

“There were 67 passengers and four crew members” aboard the plane, said KTM spokesman Prem Nath Thakur. “So far 20 injured have been taken to the hospital. Police and army are trying to cut apart the plane to rescue others.”

From the 71 occupants, 33 were Nepali, 32 were Bangladeshi, one was Chinese and one from the Maldives.

According to AFP, at least 40 were killed and 23 injured, becoming the worst aviation disaster to hit Nepal in years.

Nepali rescue workers remove the body of a passenger from the debris of an airplane that crashed near the international airport in Kathmandu on March 12, 2018. AFP PHOTO / PRAKASH MATHEMA

“Thirty-one people died at the spot, and nine died at two hospitals in Kathmandu,” said police spokesman, Manoj Neupane.

Also, Nepal Army spokesman, Gokul Bhandaree, said seven of the victims survived but died later from the injuries.

Nepal has suffered a number of air disasters in recent years that has blown its tourist industry. The country has a poor air safety due to inadequate maintenance, inexperienced pilots, and lousy management.

In early 2016, a Twin Otter turboprop aircraft crashed into a mountainside in Nepal killing 23 passengers. Two days later, two pilots were killed when a small passenger plane crash-landed in the country’s hilly midwest.

Nepali rescue workers gather around the debris of an airplane that crashed near the international airport in Kathmandu on March 12, 2018.
AFP PHOTO / PRAKASH MATHEMA

The cause of US-Bangla Airlines’ crash has not been determined, but a statement from airport authorities said the plane was “out of control” trying to land.

Eyewitnesses said the plane crashed as it executed its second missed approach into the airport.

US-Bangla Airlines was launched in July 2014 with the motto “Fly Fast Fly Safe.” The privately owned Bangladeshi airline is headquartered in Dhaka and based at Shahjalal International Airport.

The Dhaka-based airline made its first international flight in May 2016 to Kathmandu and had since expanded with routes to South Asia, the Middle East, and Southeast Asia. In 2015 one of its planes overshot the runway on landing at Saidpur in northwest Bangladesh. There were no reports of injuries.

US-Bangla Airlines operates a seven aircraft fleet composed by four Boeing 737-800s and three Bombardier Q400s.

In the News

