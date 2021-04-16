MIAMI – The Civil Aviation Authority of Bangladesh (CAAB) announced on April 14 the closure of its airspace to all flights, both domestic and international, until April 21.

Apart from flag carrier Biman Bangladesh Airlines (BG), which provides international passenger and cargo services to Asia and Europe, as well as major domestic routes inside Bangladesh, Emirates Airlines (EK), flydubai (FZ), Saudia (SV), Qatar Airways (QR) and Etihad Airways (EY) all fly direct to the South Asian country.

The closure was confirmed by CAAB circulars 21-1726 and 21-1727, which indicates that all flights, domestic or international, shall remain suspended beyond the previous April 13 termination date. The flight ban does not apply to MEDEVAC operations, humanitarian and relief flights, cargo services, and technical landing but limited to refueling operations.

Emirates Boeing 777-300ER Landing in Milan Malpensa Intl’ Airport (MXP). Photo: Andrea Ongaro/Airways

Standard Health Safety Measures for Authorized Flights

Standard health measures, disinfection, sanitation, and social distancing shall be applied to aircraft, passengers, and crew traveling on permitted flights, according to the CAAB circulars.

In addition, the circulars indicate that passengers arriving or departing on the above-mentioned flights must be in possession of a negative PCR test performed 72 hours prior to departure. These measures also apply to passengers who have been subjected to vaccinations.

Furthermore, passengers arriving on flights specially cleared will have to undergo a 14 days quarantine at a government-nominated facility or hotel at passenger cost.

The measure, taken to fight against the spread of new Covid-19 variants, entered into effect on April 14 at 00:01 local time and remain active until April 20 at 23:59 local time.