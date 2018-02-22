Bangkok Airways and EL AL Israel Airlines Announce a New Codeshare Partnership

MIAMI — Bangkok Airways Public Company Limited (PG) and EL AL Israel Airlines (LY) will strengthen their respective route networks through a new codeshare agreement.

This partnership includes nine routes on both domestic and international network of Bangkok Airways covering the latter’s service within Thailand.

Moreover, EL AL Israel Airlines’ passengers traveling on Bangkok Airways will enjoy the boutique airline’s services like lounge access and in-flight meal.

Codeshare flights operated by Bangkok Airways include roundtrip routes on Bangkok-Samui, Bangkok-Chiang Rai, Bangkok-Chiang Mai, Bangkok-Lampang, Bangkok-Trat, Bangkok-Sukhothai, Bangkok-Danang, Bangkok-Phnom Penh and Bangkok-Siem Reap from February 21.

Bangkok Airways flies to 40 destinations in 11 countries and has plans for more significant expansion. Two weeks ago, the airline reached $100 million deal with ATR in Singapore Airshow.

The airline said the modernization and harmonization process of its regional fleet had helped them to develop new routes and increase frequency across its domestic and regional network. The new order will enable them to continue with the plan.

According to Bangkok Airways, this new codeshare partnership with EL AL Israel Airlines is a significant development on its the continued growth.

“It allows us to give passengers a convenient and seamless access to well-known destinations in Thailand and our neighbor countries,” the airline concluded.