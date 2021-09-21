MIAMI – Bamboo Airways (QH) and General Electric’s subsidiary, GE Aviation, have signed an agreement on GENx engines and a maintenance package worth US$2bn, whose signing was attended by Vietnam’s President Nguyen Xuan Phuc during an official visit to the US.

The engines, whose delivery is set to start during 2022, are destined to power QH’s Boeing 787-9 Dreamliners to be deployed on future directs flights between Vietnam and US destinations. The choice of GE GENx engines and maintenance package is meant to enhance operational efficiency and QH service quality on the North American routes and on potential future long-haul routes.

Bamboo and GE Aviation are long-standing partners with the carrier choosing to equip its Airbus A321 neo with CFM International LEAP-1A next-generation engines produced under a partnership between GE and France’s Safran Aircraft Engines establishing a first time ever in Vietnam.

Along with the announcement on the GE Aviation deal, QH also made it known that it had signed a similar agreement with CFM International for engines and maintenance services covering its 50 strong fleets of A321neo to be delivered by Airbus.

Bamboo Airways First Airbus A321 neo – Photo: Bamboo Airways

Aviaworld: US Subsidiary

Another announcement made on the same occasion concerned the appointment of Aviaworld, a joint venture of Aviareps AG as its official general subsidiary for the US market. Aviaworld shall ensure support to QH in procedures and policies with US authorities in regard to transport services along with promotion and sales marketing activities, customer service, and flight operations in the US.

According to the QH forecast, direct flights between Ho Chi Min City Tan Son Nhat Airport (SGN) and San Francisco (SFO) will begin in early 2022 with a three weekly frequency to be soon increased to five or seven depending on market demand. Further future development will see Los Angeles (LAX) added, to the network.

With these new operational enhancements implemented by QH, it seems true that “the bamboo that bends is stronger than the oak that resists.”

Article source: Vietnamplus.vn