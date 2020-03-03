Bamboo Airways: New Nonstop Vietnam-Munich Flights

MIAMI – Bamboo Airways (QH) and Munich Airport (MUC) signed yesterday a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), as the airline plans to launch two direct routes connecting Munich with Hanoi Capital and Ho Chi Minh City, thus expanding the carrier’s network to Europe.

The Signing Ceremony took place at MUC, Germany, with the participation of Mr. Bui Quang Dung – Deputy General Director of Bamboo Airways, Mr. Andreas von Puttkamer – Senior Vice President Aviation Munich Airport and representatives of the two parties.

It is expected that the two direct routes will operate from July 2020, with the frequency of one round-trip weekly flight for Hanoi – Munich, and two round-trip weekly flights for HCM City – Munich.

These routes will be operated by Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner aircraft, one of the most modern, fuel-efficient wide-body aircraft on the market.

Munich Airport.

Bamboo’s European expansion and beyond

In 2018, QH announced its commitment to purchase 20 Boeing 787-9 Dreamliners. At the time, the airline, which was aiming to launch operations the following year, already had a Memorandum of Understanding with Airbus for 24 A321neos.

In 2019, QH then placed an order for 10 787-9 Dreamliners at a list price of $3 billion, in a combined deal between Boeing, QH and VetJet worth $15 billion in total.

This order was initially labeled as an unidentified customer with Boeing’s Orders & Deliveries. These 10 Dreamliners, at the time without a delivery date set, would no doubt play a part in QH’s rapid growth strategy.

In Q4 2019, the airline wanted to offer up to 40 domestic routes as well as international services to Thailand, South Korea, Singapore, Japan, Taiwan, and Australia with even broadening ambitions to go to Asia, Europe, and North America.

Mr. Trinh Van Quyet, Chairman of the FLC Group that owns QH, commented on the deal and how the Dreamliners would help with its long-term vision.

“Our long-term vision is to connect Vietnam with key markets in Asia, Europe, and North America, and the Dreamliner will enable us to launch these long-haul operations.”

The European market is determined as a key market for QH’s international route network in particular. To kickstart the network, QH is operating the first direct flight connecting Vietnam – the Czech Republic from March 29, 2020.

After the Czech Republic, the Federal Republic of Germany will be the next European market that QH marks in Q1/2020. In line with this, QH will sign an MoU with Munich Airport which will promote two direct routes connecting Munich with Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City.

Bui Quang Dung – Deputy General Director of Bamboo Airways

Mr. Bui Quang Dung, Deputy General Director of Bamboo Airways, said, “The MoU allows combining the strength of facilities and long-term operating experience of Munich Airport, with a rapidly-growing network and 5-star-oriented service of Bamboo Airways, promoting the operation of direct routes connecting Vietnam – Germany, meeting the travel needs of people in the two countries.”

On his part, Mr. Andreas von Puttkamer, Senior Vice President Aviation Flughafen München GmbH (Munich Airport), said, “The new connections to Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City will give us direct access to this important future market for the first time.”

Bui Quang Dung and Andreas von Puttkamer at the signing.

“This is an excellent response to the steadily growing interest in Vietnam as a travel destination. And we are especially pleased that Bamboo Airways will serve these routes with the environmentally friendly Boeing 787 Dreamliner. This state-of-the-art aircraft is a perfect fit for Munich Airport’s climate strategy,” Mr. Andreas von Puttkamer added.