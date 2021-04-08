MIAMI – Bamboo Airways (QH), the newcomer Vietnamese low-cost carrier, plans to expand westward this summer. The airline has confirmed weekly flights from Ho Chi Minh City’s Tan Son Nhat International Airport (SGN) and Hanoi’s Noi Bai International Airport (HAN) to London Heathrow (LHR).

The service depends on the UK fully lifting travel restrictions, but the airline is otherwise betting on an increase in summer travel as the COVID-19 pandemic subsides.

Bamboo has taken the Vietnamese market by storm, quickly using leased aircraft to continue to develop their long haul route network.

Photo: Bamboo Airways

Bamboo IPO

In early March, the airline filed an Initial Public Offering (IPO) to raise capital to expand and rival competitors in Vietnam. The airline had planned to fly from Vietnam to the Czech Republic and Germany last year. However, the services were delayed due to the pandemic. Bamboo still hopes to fly to Frankfurt later this year if health concerns allow.

The main goal of Bamboo Airways is to increase tourism in Vietnam and enhance the experience of those traveling to and through the country. To do this, the airline plans to connect the main cities of Vietnam to capitals around the world. As well as parts of Europe, Bamboo Airways have been looking at creating routes in the U.S..

Photo: Melv_L – MACASR via Wikimedia

Bamboo’s Fleet

According to planespotters.net, despite being a young airline, QH already has a fleet 28 strong, with 3 aircraft on the way.

The airline’s three Boeing 787-9s, along with the one they have on order, are expected to be used for long haul flights to Europe and the US.

Additionally, the airline operates a variety of short haul aircraft, including 21 of the Airbus A320 family, as well as four Embraer E190s.