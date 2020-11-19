MIAMI – As per a signed Memorandum of Understanding between Bahrain and Israel, both countries have agreed to start operating commercial flights. The cooperation agreement also includes procedures to open embassies and commence a joint visa system.

Israeli Foreign Minister Dr. Abdullatif bin Rashid Alzayani remarked the importance of the steps reached. These encompass side-by-side contributions in the areas of trade and investment, emerging projects, and the banking sector. Additionally, the deal includes joint initiatives in health, education, communication, as well as technology, and innovation.

Air transport operations between the countries will start in early 2021. Commercial flights will run 14 times per week, with cargo operations will reaching five weekly at various airports.

Cargolux Boeing 747-800F at Bahrain International Airport. Photo: Bahrain International Airport.

Boost for Trade and Tourism

According to Mohammed Thamer Al-Kaabi, Under-Secretary for Civil Aviation Affairs at the Ministry of Transportation and Telecommunications, the MoU will contribute to building a successful economic partnership in air services between the two countries.

On this, Al-Kaabi said that Bahrain viewed the cooperation with “great interest.” Both countries have a comprehensive infrastructure, modern air transport fleets, and trained and qualified cadres.

In terms of the security and safety of civil aviation and environmental protection, Al-Kaabi also emphasized that Bahrain and Israel have reached an advanced level.

As flights are set to take off in a few months, Al-Kaabi recognizes that aviation is a crucial industry. He concluded that it will be vital due to the economic conditions and challenges that the world is currently facing.

Featured photo: Ben Gurion International Airport at Tel Aviv, Israel. Photo: someone10x.

