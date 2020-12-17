MIAMI – The BBC has reported that British Airways (BA) will terminate services to several cities. While some routes will never return, the airline will only suspend a handful of routes.

BA will temporarily or permanently stop flying to at least 13 destinations in 2021. These are:

Pittsburg (PIT)

Calgary (YYC)

Charleston (CHS)

Seoul (ICN)

Kuala Lumpur (KUL)

Osaka (KIX)

Seychelles (SEZ)

Abu Dhabi (AUH)

Muscat (MCT)

Jeddah (JED)

Sydney (SYD)

Bangkok (BKK)

San José (SJC)

Consequences of the Pandemic

The route cuts are a direct results of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and resulting travel bans. BA apologized to affected customers. The airline also assured them, that passengers can ask for refunds or can change their flights. They instruct passengers to follow ba.com for accurate and fresh information.

In a statement, BA claimed that the pandemic forced them to cancel these flights. It is interesting to see BA cancel highly-profitable routes, such as ICN.

