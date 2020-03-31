British Airways Suspends Flights At Gatwick Airport

MIAMI – British Airways (BA) will temporarily halt its flight operations at Gatwick Airport (LGW) from April 1 until further notice.

According to a BA spokesperson, the action came about due to the considerable restrictions and challenging market environment; however, the airline would keep its equipment at LGW for maintenance, towing and cleaning operations, to restart operations quickly.

Prior to the London City Airport (LCY) announcement of full flight suspensions last week in regards to government guidelines and safety precautionary measures, the carrier had cut operations from March 23 to April 4, also leaving part of its fleet grounded there.

Even though LGW is the UK’s second-busiest airport, BA has only 33 flights suspended due to its decision, according to a FlightStats report.

Other modified operations at LGW

The airport announced today that will have only one of its two passenger terminals open for scheduled flights between 2 pm and 10 pm.

Virgin Atlantic (VS) temporarily suspended services at LGW from March 23 while EasyJet (U2) grounded its entire fleet yesterday, part of it at the LGW.

