British Airways Suspends Leeds Bradford-London Heathrow Route

MIAMI – British Airways (BA) has announced today the suspension of its operations between Leeds Bradford (LBA) and London Heathrow (LHR) airports due to the current low passenger demand.

A BA spokesman said that the decision comes after the company evaluated routes based on where customers want to travel. However, as “domestic and international connectivity remains critical to support business and the region’s economy,” the arline expects to resume this service.

The route was first carried by British Midland Airways (BMI) until the company argued a lack of profitability. Then, it was re-launched by BA in 2012 with three daily round-trips, but the service was rescheduled for only 10 flights from each airfield for the summer 2020 schedule.

In addition, LBA CEO, Hywel Rees already said that the airport was planning a new terminal building worth in £150m to be ready in 2023 as the passenger flow would rise from four million to seven million in the next ten years.

Other services canceled for the summer

Prior to the pandemic, the carrier planned to launch summer services between LHR to Calgary International (YYC) and Charleston International (CHS) airports. However, these were also cut in light of the current passenger demand, as reported by several local media.

Further, BA would start its new route to Portland, Oregon in June, but the launching was deferred for the same reason as those for the mentioned operations to September 2.

While the company warned that returning to regular air operations may take several years, it has already cut 12,000 jobs to maintain its sustainability preventing a future business collapse amid these hard times.