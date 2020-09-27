LONDON – Next on the list to be retired from the British Airways (BA) fleet is ‘Victor Victor.’ The aircraft number eleven of 31, meaning there are 20 units left to be retired officially. G-CIVV (L.N. 1156 / MSN25819) was delivered to BA on June 18, 1998, and will retire at the age of 22.4 years old.

The aircraft was withdrawn from use and stored at Cardiff Airport (CWL) back in March this year due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic causing the retirements to be sped up.

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

A Changed Configuration

When the jet was delivered, it was initially configured differently from how it was in 2016. Between 1998-2016, it had 14 seats in First Class, 70 seats in Business, 30 in Premium Economy, and 185 in Economy. It was then reconfigured to have 86 seats in Business, 30 in Premium Economy, and just 145 in Economy.

When it was first delivered, it featured a ‘Rendezvous’ World Images livery before being painted in the current Union Flag / Chatham Dockyard colors.

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Flight Information

The last commercial flight for ‘Victor Victor’ was on March 22, operating the London Heathrow (LHR) to Chicago (ORD) service.

On top of that destination, the aircraft generally operated services to New York (JFK), Dallas (DFW), Dubai (DXB) as well as Boston (BOS).

It is unclear where ‘Victor Victor’ will go to rest for the final time, but G-BYGE, which was retired a couple of days ago flew from CWL to Cirencester (GBA) for storage. It is more than likely that G-CIVV will do the same.

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Retired Frames

Below is a list of the eleven aircraft that have been retired from the fleet up to now:

This now means that just 20 units remain in the BA fleet, which again continues to be sad news for the 747’s era. In September alone, eight of the eleven frames have been retired, with probably the same level of pace expected for October.

Off current maths, if the airline sticks to the current timetable it is on, all 31 units will be phased out by the New Year.