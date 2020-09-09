LONDON – British Airways (BA) has continued with its Boeing 747 retirement. The sixth 747-436 to be retired was registered as G-CIVI (MSN 25814· LN 1079).

‘Victor India’ flew its farewell flight in the airline’s special Oneworld Union Flag/Chatham Dockyard livery, G-CIVI flew from London Heathrow (LHR) to St. Athan (DGX). This flight marked the end of a 24-year career with the British flag carrier. The flight departed at 16:04 and landed at 16:39, all local times.

Photo by Kochan Kleps

G-CIVI Statistics

G-CIVI was delivered to British Airways on May 2, 1996, wearing the airline’s Landor livery. G-CIVI was initially named ‘City of Gloucester.’ Following its delivery to the company, G-CIVI has flown popular routes between London (LHR) and New York (JFK), Boston (BOS), and San Francisco (SFO).

The aircraft’s last commercial flight was on March 29, 2020, between New York (JFK) and LHR. At the end of its career, G-CIVI has flown 100,414 hours, 14,040 flights, and around 50 million miles.

Like the other British Airways 747-400, G-CIVI was fitted with four Rolls-Royce RB211-524 engines. This allowed for G-CIVI to reach a top speed of 565mph with a takeoff speed of 180mph. The aircraft weighed 184 tonnes and was capable of a maximum take-off weight (MTOW) for 378 tonnes.

Wikimedia Commons – Photo By Aero Icarus

G-CIVI Cabin Configuration

G-CIVI was one of the airline’s high-density business configured airframes with 86 of the airline’s Club World seats. This configuration was intended for routes with a large demand for business travel (such as LHR-JFK).

As well as the 86 Club World seats, G-CIVI had 14 First seats, 30 World Traveller Plus seats, and 145 World Traveller seats. Today, we bid farewell to this sixth Boeing 747 from BA.

Wikimedia Commons Photo By Tony Hisgett