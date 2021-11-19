MIAMI – Folks in the UK who want to Boot Scoot Boogie or have a Beer with Jesus can soon hop on British Airways (BA) for a nonstop flight to Nashville International Airport (BNA).

The airline announced that on December 9, after a two-year hiatus, nonstops would resume from London Heathrow (LRH) to Nashville.

Flights were halted, of course, in mid-March 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic. BA will now fly three times a week, Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Sundays using the Boeing 787 Dreamliner.

The flight time is 9h 30min. Other LHR/BNA flights connecting through Dallas-Fort Worth (DFW) with partner American Airlines (AA) remain.

Photo: Nashville International Airport

The London-Nashville Promo

The BA website says, “Are you revving up for a Deep South road trip, dreaming of stardom, or looking for a quick city break in Nashville? You can’t beat old-fashioned Southern Hospitality, but on our aircraft, our friendly British Airways cabin crew will try.”

It continues, “We deliver award-winning service, including complimentary food, drinks, and newspapers. Our generous baggage allowance makes a longer stay easy. We want your journey to be as relaxing as possible, so you can save your energy for dancing down Broadway.”