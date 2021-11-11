MIAMI – BA EuroFlyer has been registered as the name of British Airways’ (BA) new short-haul, Summer 2022 service from London Gatwick Airport (LGW).

Although the operation is intended to keep conventional BA branding in the style of BA CityFlyer, the new entity was filed with Companies House in the United Kingdom, according to businesstraveleurope.com.

British Airways suspended most of its services from LGW in March 2020 as a result of the pandemic. This year, plans for the launch of the subsidiary airline at the airport have encountered a number of hurdles, including protracted talks with the British Airline Pilots Association (BALPA).

The filing of the new operation would usher a profitable light at the end of the tunnel for BA’s operations at the tenth-busiest airport in Europe and second-busiest airport by total passenger traffic in the UK after London Heathrow Airport (LHR).

BA CityFlyer G-LCYD Embraer 170-100STD. Photo: Tony Bordelais/Airways

Comments from British Airways, IAG CEOs

In a statement from BA shared with employees last week, chief executive and chairman Sean Doyle said, “Our plans for a new BA subsidiary to fly short-haul at Gatwick are progressing well, and whilst we still have some further negotiations to sort, it looks likely that we will be up and running to fly the summer schedule.”

The travel news outlet also reports that Luis Gallego, chief executive of BA parent company IAG, told Bloomberg TV earlier this week that “the airline had made a loss at LGW in nine of the last ten years. “If we want to operate and to compete in this new environment that is going to be even tougher we need to be efficient.”

IAG’s chief added, “BA has reached an agreement with the pilots… and last week they closed an agreement with cabin crew. And they are talking now with ground people and if we can close all that we’ll start flying from Gatwick in March 2022.”



“The most important thing,” Gallegos concluded, “is to have the efficiency required to be profitable. When you have a business that is profitable you can develop that business and there will be more opportunities in the future.”