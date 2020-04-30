British Airways May Not Resume Gatwick Operations, Risk 4,300 Pilot Jobs

MIAMI– British Airways (BA) head of BA’s Gatwick hub has informed staff via a memo that its Gatwick airport (LGW) operation may not resume after the COVID-19 pandemic passes.

In addition, BA wrote to pilots in a separate memo that it could not rule out halting the rest of its London Heathrow (LHR) operation. BA LGW operations are a fifth of those at LHR.

The memo reminded BA’s LGW staff that the airline suspended its LGW flying schedule at the start of April and that there was no certainty as to when or if these services could or would return.

To add insult to injury, according to BBC.com, a separate BA memo warned that more than 1,000 BA pilots were set to lose their jobs.

The letter said that BA needed to ensure that its remaining operation was efficient, flexible and cost-competitive “to enable us to survive in an increasingly lean and unpredictable industry.”

13,000 jobs lost and counting

The Royal carrier had already announced on Tuesday that it would cut 12,000 jobs in the wake of the Coronavirus pandemic.

The International Airlines Group (IAG), who owns BA stated that it needed to implement “a restructuring and redundancy program” until the demand for air travel is similar to that of next year.

Tuesday’s job cuts amount to 28.5% of the 42,000 strong BA workforce. IAG mentioned in a statement that this process is subject to consultation.

At the time, BA stated that the proposals remained subject to consultation, but that it was likely that they would affect most of BA’s employees.