MIAMI – Following the infection of British Airways (BA) staff members, the airline suspended service to/from Hong Kong, canceling a dozen flights.

On November 20 and 27, two crew members tested positive after arriving in Hong Kong on flight BA027. One of them was transported back to the UK, while the other, together with their other passengers on the same trip, was taken to the Penny’s Bay quarantine center.

The British airline opted to stop its Hong Kong route due to tight quarantine regulations for crewmen on the same aircraft, reducing the danger of personnel getting stuck in Hong Kong.

British Airways said, “We have made the difficult decision to temporarily suspend flights to Hong Kong while we review operational requirements for this route,” as reported in thestandard.com.hk.

British Airways flies the Boeing 777 to Hong Kong. Here departing London heathrow. Photo: Milan Witham/Airways

Canceled Flights

A BA027 flight scheduled to depart Hong Kong for London at 11.45 p.m. Sunday has been canceled, according to information on the Hong Kong International Airport (HKG) website.

BA028 flights on Monday and Tuesday have also been canceled. On Tuesday afternoon, BA3591 is also canceled.

At least five flights from London (LHR), including BA3590 and BA027 on Sunday afternoon, have been canceled so far by the same airline.

A quick Google search for flight BA27.