MIAMI – British Airways (BA) has taken the first step toward realizing its long-awaited dreams for a short-haul airline at Gatwick Airport (LGW).

The airline has advertised for pilots to fly A320 aircraft on direct routes to Europe. Months of wage and conditions negotiations with labor unions preceded the recruiting campaign.

BA EuroFlyer is slated to be the name of the new airline, which will begin operations at the end of March. First roles have been offered to pilots from those who were laid off during the pandemic, according to the Financial Mail on Sunday.

An advertising campaign says: “This is a rare opportunity to be involved in the building of an airline from day one, but with the benefits of the foundations and security of the wider BA Group.”

British Airways G-GATP Airbus A320. Photo: Ioan Alonso Gli/Airways

About BA EuroFlyer

At the start of the month, BA registered BA EuroFlyer, its new short-haul, Summer 2022 service from LGW.

Although the operation is intended to keep conventional BA branding in the style of BA CityFlyer, the new entity was filed with Companies House in the United Kingdom, according to businesstraveleurope.com.

British Airways suspended most of its services from LGW in March 2020 as a result of the pandemic. This year, plans for the launch of the subsidiary airline at the airport have encountered a number of hurdles, including protracted talks with the British Airline Pilots Association (BALPA).

The filing of the new operation would usher a profitable light at the end of the tunnel for BA’s operations at the tenth-busiest airport in Europe and second-busiest airport by total passenger traffic in the UK after London Heathrow Airport (LHR).

Featured image: British Airways G-EUUC Airbus A320. Photo: Ioan Alonso Gil/Airways