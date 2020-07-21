BA Closes Edinburgh Base, Faces Criticism

MIAMI – British Airways (BA) has decided to close its Cityflyer’s Edinburgh (EDI) Crew base from where the airline operates flights to London City Airport (LCY).

British Airways is continuously measuring the ways to cut costs. The decision to close its EDI Crew base follows the resumption of the route last month.

The British carrier had previously threatened to cut 12,000 or 19,000 jobs, which resulted in heavy criticism. Recently, the airline also announced the early retirement of its entire Boeing 747 fleet.

British Airways Boeing 747-400 G-CIVY. Photo: ©Vincenzo Pace

Comments from BALPA

The British Airline Pilots Association (BALPA) criticizes the decision and calls it a “truly sad day for Scottish aviation.”

A BALPA spokesperson said, “Not only is it devastating for those involved but it is also a truly sad day for Scottish aviation.BALPA is focused on doing everything it can to protect as many BA CityFlyer jobs as possible.” The spokesperson went on to outline possible solutions such as voluntary base transfers, redundancies, early retirements.

Edinburgh Airport. Photo: ©Ad Meskens

Reason for Closing The Edinburgh Base

Currently, BA operates six weekly flights on this route. On an average September workday, there are 11 flights, a total of 55 a week.

The airline also suspended its Palma (PMI) and Florence (FLR) flights. BA also serves EDI from its London Heathrow (LHR) hub. EasyJet (U2) offers flights from Gatwick (LGW), Luton (LTN) and Stansted (STN).

The huge reduction of capacity easily explains the reason for the base closure. It is very costly to maintain a base for one daily flight, keeping in mind that the aircraft used is based in London.

Simply put, paying for employee commuting and maintaining bases in different places all over Europe puts BA behind the competition.

British Airways Boeing 777-236ER [G-VIIB] | Photo: © Aaron Davis @threshold.productions

COVID-19 Effects Will Continue

EDI is probably not the last cut British Airways will make in these difficult times. The trade union warned that about 1500 Scottish airport workers could potentially lose their jobs.

Alas, the negative effects of the pandemic in the British aviation industry have been felt, but expectations forecast darker times ahead.