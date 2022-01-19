DALLAS – For the 2022 summer season, British Airways’ BA CityFlyer is launching four new European routes from London City Airport (LCY).

The airline’s Embraer E190 aircraft will fly to Barcelona, Luxembourg, Milan, and Thessaloniki. Luxembourg and Milan will begin service on March 27 and will run on a daily basis.

On June 18, a service to Thessaloniki will begin, operating once a week on Saturdays, and on June 19, a route to Barcelona will begin, operating every day except Saturday.

Meanwhile, following the opening in summer 2021, routes to Jersey and Guernsey will be reinstated from June 20 to September 2, with flights available on Mondays and Fridays.

London City Airport is a major international airport that lies six miles east of the City of London and three miles east of Canary Wharf, in the Royal Docks of the London Borough of Newham. These are the twin epicenters of London’s finance industry, which is a major airport user.

