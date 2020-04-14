British Airways A350, Emirates Boeing 777 Clip Wings at Dubai

MIAMI – A British Airways (BA) Airbus A350 clipped wings with a parked Emirates (EK) Boeing 777 while taxiing for a cargo flight at Dubai International Airport (DXB).

The G-XWBA, the first A350 of BA delivered in 2019, suffered a break in the horizontal stabilizer during the collision, which will not allow it to fly in the next few days due to the gravity of the damage. The scheduled flight to London, UK, one of the carrier’s only A350 cargo flights, was canceled.

The A6-EBR from EK was parked after it flew from Riyadh to Dubai. The airplane is also older than the BA aircraft clocking 13.

Incidents involving the G-XWBA

In just nine operative months from its delivery in July 2019 to April 2020, the G-XWBA has suffered other incidents, according to One Mile at a Time.

Prior to start flying with BA, the aircraft had equipment damaged when it was being manufactured by Airbus in November. In 2020, the aircraft has only reported incidents during landing operations.

In January, the A350 aircraft was damaged while arriving at Tel Aviv, Israel. In February, it suffered hydraulic failures while landing in Toronto, Canada, and London, UK.

So far, the British airline, which has five A350, has not mentioned how much it will cost to fix the affected aircraft. Still, BA expects 17 previously ordered A350-1000 at the end of 2022.