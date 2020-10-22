MIAMI – Today, British Airways (BA) flew one of its Boeing 747 from Cardiff to Dunsfold Aerodrome (EGTD) where it will be given a new lease of life as a TV and film set. The aircraft registered G-CIVW departed Cardiff at 14:13 local as BA9178E, arriving at Dunsford Aerodrome at 14:39 local time, marking the end of her 22-year flying career.

The aircraft will be handed over to the airport for preservation purposes for her use in the television/film and training industries. She will also keep her current Chatham Dockyard livery and will be stored in view of the public.

In time, the aircraft will be opened up for the general public to get up close and personal and appreciate the Queen of the Skies (QOTS) for the iconic aircraft she was. The Boeing 747 is no stranger to the world of film, having flown many actors in its cabins and flying to TV/film hotspots such as Los Angeles and New York.

Its in New life the aircraft will make appearances in front of the camera for mock-up interior and exterior shots for TV and film. We’re happy it won’t be damaged as the real Boeing 747 Christopher Nolan used for his latest film stunt.

Christopher Nolan crashes a Boeing 747 for his sci-fi thriller, TENET.

Comments from Dunsfold Aerodrome CEO

Jim McAllister, Chief Executive, Dunsfold Aerodrome, commented, “The 747 is a unique and important piece of aviation history and we are excited to be taking delivery of this retired aircraft at Dunsfold Aerodrome. Whilst G-CIVW will no longer fly, the aircraft will be preserved and given a new lease of life in the world of TV and film, training, and special events.”

MacAllister also noted that with an aviation heritage that includes the development of military aircraft such as the Harrier, Hawk, and Hunter, Dunsfold Aerodrome was the perfect fit for the generation-defining Boeing 747. Just 13 miles west of London Gatwick (LGW), the Aerodrome provides a convenient location for a variety of aircraft operations including flight testing, maintenance, repair, storage, hangarage, and apron parking.

Entering Service with BA on May 15, 1998, G-CIVW has flown 11,424 flights and flew 90,617 hours over 45 million miles. Its last passenger flight was from Boston (BOS) to Heathrow (LHR) on March 28, 2020. After its final commercial flight, the aircraft was stored at Bournemouth Airport (BOH) before moving to storage at Cardiff Airport (CWL) in June.