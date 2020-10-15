MIAMI – As part of its network boost, JetBlue Airways (B6) will launch three new nonstop routes from Montrose Regional Airport (MTJ) in Telluride, Colorado.

The services to/from Boston Logan International Airport (BOS), New York John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK), and Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) will start on December 19.

By serving BOS, B6 will be the only airline to serve nonstop flights between Montrose and New England. Apart from this fact, the airline said that the Airbus A320 aircraft was chosen to connect the West and East Coasts.

Jetblue’s Vice President Network Planning, Andrea Lusso said the new offer not only relies on the market opportunities. The airline also seeks to engage customers by looking for unique destinations, especially in this season.

JetBlue Airways Airbus A320-232 flying over Los Angeles International Airport. Photo: Aero Icarus.

Scheduled Routes

On Saturdays and select Wednesdays, the airline will fly between BOS and MTJ until March 27, 2021. From West to East Coast, the flight will be at 9:05 am local time; the return service will depart at 1:10 pm local time. From New York to Colorado, the carrier will serve on limited Saturdays at 8:00 am local time while from MTJ to JFK, it will depart at 12:00 pm local time.

As the only West-to-West route, B6 scheduled flights from LAX and MTJ at 10:30 am local time, but on limited Saturdays. On the same day, it will operate services from Colorado to Los Angeles at 2:20 pm local time.

For the rest of 2020, the carrier has already commented it would continue introducing more services by monitoring demand in the markets.