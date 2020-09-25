MIAMI – JetBlue Airways (B6) has recently announced it will delay resuming service to seven cities that were initially suspended from the route lists due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The carrier is due to resume service to Palm Springs (PSP) in December of this year, while Baltimore (BWI), Burbank Ontario (BUR), and San Jose (SJC) will have service resumed in April of 2021. At present, there have been no dates set for B6 to return to Worcester (ORH) and Stewart/Newburgh (SWF).

JetBlue E190. | Photo: © JetBlue

JetBlue Responds to the Crisis

While airlines across the globe have been immensely impacted by the pandemic, B6 has not shied away from its response to the crisis. The airline became one of the first to apply for exemption from select service obligations under the CARES Act, near the beggining of the year.

Beginning at the end of April, the carrier also requested permission to suspend flights from 16 cities. In addition, under the CARES Act, B6 has been receiving payroll support estimated by the U.S. Treasury Department to eventually total over US$935m.

The flight suspensions and financial support paved the way for the airline to accelerate its cash generation efforts in September, announcing 24 new routes in the US, Latin American, and the Caribbean at the start of the month. Additionally, the carrier and Bradley International Airport (BDL) announced the addition of four new non-stop routes in a press release on September 22.

JetBlue. Photo: Kochan Kleps

Airport, Aircraft Safety Measure

On the home front, the carrier has taken measures to help protect its employees and customers. Employees of the airline in customer-facing roles are regularly undergoing temperature checks and are required, along with customers, to wear masks in the airport, aircraft, and wherever social distancing is not possible.

Through mid-October, B6 is blocking aisle seats on its smaller aircraft and middle seats on the larger ones to encourage social distancing in the air. Additionally, passengers will receive no change or cancelation fees for tickets purchased prior to February 28th of 2021 and may count on enhanced onboard cleaning procedures to continue every aircraft in service.