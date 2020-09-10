MIAMI – Accelerating its cash generation efforts, JetBlue (B6) announced today 24 new routes in the US, Latin American, and the Caribbean.

The operations will be effective in November and December and aim to capture traffic on nonstop routes. Apart from this goal, the airline expects to increase its demand in these focus cities.

We’re adding two dozen new routes across the U.S., Latin America and the Caribbean, including the debut of some new destinations from Newark, LA, Raleigh… the list goes on. Learn more: https://t.co/CXJ9VJeHv9 pic.twitter.com/zuci1OvTmR — JetBlue (@JetBlue) September 10, 2020

Aircraft Reactivations

As part of its domestic and international operations, B6 will reactivate some aircraft. This decision also seeks to support several of the carrier’s strategic moves that include a partnership with American Airlines (AA), the opening of 30 new routes, and a focus on Los Angeles International (LAX).

By doing this, the airline is showing its ability to quickly adjust to new customer behaviors and booking patterns, said B6 Head of Revenue and Planning, Scott Laurence. The task is to remain flexible, allowing market demand to determine B6’s route frequencies.

JetBlue A320. | Photo: © JetBlue.

Focus Cities across the US

Service between Newark Liberty International Airport (EWR) and:

Airport Frequencies Launching date Aruba

Queen Beatrix International Airport (AUA) with MINT service on select flights 1 daily November 19 Montego Bay, Jamaica

Sangster International Airport (MBJ) 1 daily November 19 Nassau, Bahamas

Lynden Pindling International Airport (NAS) 1 daily November 19 Punta Cana

International Airport (PUJ) 1 daily November 19 Sint Maarten Princess Juliana International Airport (SXM) with MINT service on select flights 1 daily November 19 Turks and Caicos Providenciales International Airport (PLS) 1 daily November 19 Cancún International Airport (CUN) 2 daily November 19

Service between Los Angeles International Airport (LAX):

Airport Frequencies Launching date Palm Beach International Airport (PBI) with MINT service on select flights 1 daily November 19 Cancún International Airport (CUN) 2daily November 19 Charleston International Airport (CHS) 1 daily December 18 Raleigh–Durham International Airport (RDU) 1 daily December 18 Richmond International Airport (RIC) 1 daily December 18 San José, Costa Rica Juan Santamaría International Airport (SJO) 1 daily December 18 Liberia Costa Rica Daniel Oduber Quirós International Airport (LIR) with MINT service on select flights 2 weekly December 18

From November 19, the airline will also fly a daily frequency between San Juan Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport (SJU) and RIC. For RIC, B6 will add a flight per day from/to Las Vegas McCarran International Airport (LAS).

Expansion Strategy in Florida

With Florida as a focus city, apart from the EWR and LAX hubs, B6 will fly at least 27 frequencies per week in the Southeastern state. On November 19, the carrier will launch a daily service between Fort Myers Southwest Florida International Airport (RSW) and RDU.

On the same day, B6 will start a daily service between Tampa International Airport (TPA), CUN and RIC.

Additionally, the airline will have four weekly operations at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport (FLL) from December 18. Two of these will be from/to Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport (BZN) and the remaining two from/to RIC.

JetBlue Embraer 190 taking off from Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport. Photo: JTOcchialini.

Routes in Latin American and the Caribbean

From November 19, the carrier will extend its frequencies at CUN, connecting Mexico with RDU and SFO with a daily frequency and two daily flights, respectively.

On the same day, B6 will also extend its connection between Jamaica MBJ and RDU with a daily flight.