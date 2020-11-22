MIAMI – Azul Brazilian Airlines (AD) plans to take advantage of the summer season to operate tourist flights with newly-acquired Cessna Caravan aircraft.

The subsidiary operating the nine-seater Caravans, Azul Connect, was originally TwoFlex, a separate company before AD bought in January.

Operating multiple daily frequencies, from December 14, 2020 to January 31, 2021 the subsidiary will serve Angra dos Reis (QAR), Búzios (BZC), Canela (CEL), Guarapari (VIX), Itanhaém (TTY), Jericoacoara (JJD), Paraty (JPY), Ubatuba (UBT), and Torres (TSQ) from Belo Horizonte (CNF), Fortaleza (FOR), Porto Alegre (POA), Rio de Janeiro (SDU), and São Paulo (CGH).

Photo: Pedro Bonatto

Pioneering and Innovative

AD Marketing Director Daniel Bicudo said “this pioneering and innovative initiative in Brazilian aviation will allow many people to rethink on how to optimize even more their leisure trips for a weekend, holiday, vacations and also for the ‘travel office’, enjoying the home office from anywhere.”

While COVID-19 cases are rising in Brazil, AD, which has taken unconventional recovery tactics, hopes that by using the Caravans urbanites will be drawn out into the countryside to enjoy serenity and true social distancing.