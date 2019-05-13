Azul Takes Delivery Of First Airbus A330neo (+Video)

MIAMI – Brazilian carrier Azul Linhas Aéreas has taken delivery of its first of 15 Airbus A330-900neo aircraft over the weekend, becoming the first airline in Latin America to operate the re-engined A330 type.

These aircraft were ordered by the international aviation leasing company, Avolon, and will be delivered to the Viracopos-base carrier over the next few years. The brand-new planes are set to replace the elder A330-200s in the airline’s fleet.

Photo: Clément Alloing

“We are very proud to be the first A330neo operator in the Americas. This new aircraft will play a key role in the expansion of our international markets supporting our strategy of having a modern and fuel-efficient fleet,” said Azul’s CEO, John Rodgerson.

The aircraft in question, carrying the registration PR-ANZ, was delivered to the airline on a ferry flight between Toulouse and Belo Horizonte Airport.

Christian Scherer, Airbus Chief Commercial Officer, noted that “with its many new features and an Airspace cabin, the A330neo can only add to Azul’s many travel awards.”

“Innovation packed, superior passenger comfort and 25% fuel efficiency all rolled into one – that’s the A330neo”, he added.

The plane is powered by two Rolls-Royce Trent 7000 engines and is configured in a three-class setup, carrying 298 passengers in total.

The break-down of the configuration sees 34 seats in Business, 96 in Economy Xtra, and 168 in standard Economy.

A330-900 MSN1876 Azul – take off

The aircraft will no doubt be part of Azul’s overall growth strategy that has been rapid over the last decade.

The airline has managed to operate up to 127 aircraft in just over 10 years since it was founded, with an average fleet age of 6.1 years.

The new aircraft also join the A320neos that have been delivered to Azul, as well as some Embraer E190-E2 jets that are on the way.