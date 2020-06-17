Azul, LATAM Brazil Announce Codeshare, Flyer Program

MIAMI- Azul Brazilian Airlines (AD) and LATAM Airlines Brazil (LA) have announced a codeshare partnership with a shared frequent flyer program to increase their presence in Brazil’s domestic market.

Both carriers were competitors in the region alongside GOL (G3), but the latest agreement consolidates various recent individual moves from each to now strengthen their presence and network offer.

Details of the partnership

With the goal of connecting routes in their respective domestic networks in Brazil, the companies’ codeshare will include 50 non-overlapping routes.

Initially, available to/from destinations will include Brasilia (BSB), Belo Horizonte (CNF), Recife (REC), Porto-Alegre (POA), Campinas (VCP), Curitiba (CWB) and Sao Paulo (GRU).

In addition to a shared ticketing experience, through check-in and through-baggage handling, both carriers have also signed a frequent flyer agreement to offer customers more travel options.

Connecting TudoAzul and LATAM Pass, with 12 million and 37 million members in each of the airlines’ programs, respectively, will earn travelers points to be used through the new shared initiative.

Combined strategy with further options

In the first half of 2020, both companies were already making individual efforts to increase their respective flight connections.

While LA agreed with Delta Air Lines (DL) to offer reciprocal passengers benefits through LATAM Pass and Delta SkyMiles programs in February, AD acquired domestic carrier TwoFlex (2F) in May.

According to Azul CEO John Rodgerson, the codeshare will take advantage of AD’s highly connected network, LA’s hubs, and both complementary fleet types to offer more passenger services.

On its part, LATAM CEO Jerome Cadier said this agreement was an innovative response to help kick-start the economies of the region with shared customer service values.

Prior to the COVID-19 crisis, the carriers served 137 destinations in Brazil with 298 routes and 1,632 daily departures, according to their most recent statements.