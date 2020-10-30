MIAMI – An Azul Brazilian Airlines (AD) Embraer E195 emergency slide accidentally activated and damaged a ground vehicle at Manaus (MAO) Airport, Brazil on October 27, Brazilian aviation portal AeroIn reported.

As stated in the portal, as well as on images shared on Twitter, the aircraft, PR-AYG, had the door on its right side open with the slide fully inflated.

Azul Embraer E-195 emergency slide accidentally activated damaging a ground vehicle at Manaus Airport, Brazil. pic.twitter.com/nrpeYMcaU4 — Breaking Aviation News & Videos (@breakingavnews) October 28, 2020

No Emergency situation

Since there was no emergency situation declared, it’s presumed that the emergency slide on the E195 could have been activated by mistake.

Also according to AeroIn, a catering truck operating on an adjacent position had its windshield severely damaged, while the slide has been replaced and the aircraft could fly normally afterward.

Featured image: Azul’s first Embraer E195-E2. Photo: Azul

