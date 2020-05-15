Airways Magazine

Azul Closes TwoFlex Acquisition For R$123M

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
 Breaking News
  • Austrian Airlines Extends Suspensions Until June 7 MIAMI- Austrian Airlines (OS) announced today it would resume operations on June 7 in light of the still closed borders in Europe and plunge in passenger demand. As the European...
  • Azul Closes TwoFlex Acquisition For R$123M MIAMI – Azul Brazilian Airlines (AD) has closed today the acquisition details of domestic carrier TwoFlex (2F) for a total purchase price of R$123m. The transaction was approved on March...
  

Azul Closes TwoFlex Acquisition For R$123M

Azul Closes TwoFlex Acquisition For R$123M
May 15
14:17 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

MIAMI – Azul Brazilian Airlines (AD) has closed today the acquisition details of domestic carrier TwoFlex (2F) for a total purchase price of R$123m.

The transaction was approved on March 27, 2020 by the Brazilian Administrative Council for Economic Defense (CADE) and will consist of 30 monthly tranches and a final injection of R$30m.

The acquisition was announced in mid-January and represents a strategic move for AD to gain market share from one of its principal competitors, GOL (G3), which was the former owner of 2F from 2018 until now.

Trade operation’s overview

Further negotiations mean that payments will be subject to financial and operating conditions and the last payment will be deposited in guarantee in favor of the Company for a certain period. The prior link between AD and 2F remained at just 3 destinations operated by the first.

The purchased company was a merger between Two Táxi Aéreo and Flex Aero Táxi Aéreo in 2013. Until 2019, 2F operated a State project to connect cities and offered passenger and cargo services to 39 destinations.

With G3 and LATAM (LA) as its market competitors, the ownership will allow AD to strengthen and increase its network in the Brazilian regional market.

Other operations in the long-term

While AD has made several financial movements this week, Brazilian airlines are in general waiting for a response of a government bailout agreement that may come next week. The loans would be granted at R$3b for AD, G3, and LA starting in June, according to Brazil Journal.

To face the crisis, the new owner company announced a plan to gain liquidity and save cash that not only includes this purchase but also the deferred delivery of over 50 E2 aircraft from 2020 to 2024.

Comments
0
fb-share-icon
Tweet
20
fb-share-icon20
Tags
Azul Brazilian AirlinesTwoFlex
Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
Airways

Airways

A Global Review of Commercial Flight since 1994: the leading Commercial Aviation publication in North America and 35 nations worldwide. Based in Miami, Florida.

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

Current Issue

logo

Cart

Subscribe to our weekly Newsletter

Polls

If you had a booked trip today, would you cancel it because of the ongoing Coronavirus outbreak?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Popular Tags

737 737 MAX 747 777 787 787-9 A320 A320neo A350 A380 Airbus Airchive Aircraft Air France Airlines Airport Airways Alaska Airlines American American Airlines Boeing Bombardier British Airways CSeries Delta Delta Air Lines Dreamliner Embraer Emirates Etihad Featured JetBlue Los Angeles Lufthansa New York PaxEx Qatar Airways Ryanair San Francisco Southwest Southwest Airlines Spirit Airlines United United Airlines Virgin America

@airwaysmagazine

Airways YouTube Channel

Polls

If you had a booked trip today, would you cancel it because of the ongoing Coronavirus outbreak?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...
Airways International, Inc © 2020. All Rights Reserved.

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.
0