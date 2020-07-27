Airways Magazine

Azul ATR 72 Draws Company Logo

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
 Breaking News
  • Azul ATR 72 Draws Company Logo MIAMI – Today, an Azul ATR 72 has taken to the skies to draw the company logo as its flight plan.  The aircraft (PR-AQH) is a seven-year-old ATR 72-600. It...
  • Jet2 Suspends Spain, Portugal Holidays until August MIAMI – Following the UK recent imposed travel ban, Jet2 (LS) has suspended its flights and package holidays to Spain and Portugal until mid-August. During three weeks, LS will finally...
  

Azul ATR 72 Draws Company Logo

Azul ATR 72 Draws Company Logo
July 27
16:59 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

MIAMI – Today, an Azul ATR 72 has taken to the skies to draw the company logo as its flight plan. 

The aircraft (PR-AQH) is a seven-year-old ATR 72-600. It took off from Campinas Viracopos International Airport in southeast Brazil at 12:18 PM.

The aircraft drew the very geometric shape of the airline’s logo. The flight lasted for 2 hours and 28 minutes.

The aircraft landed back at Campinas Viracopos International Airport at 2:45 PM. 

When responding to a request for comment, the airline said, “It was an action to make a teaser of an announcement that will have tomorrow” 

Sky Drawings

In the past year, we have seen various sky drawings by airlines commemorating important events in their histories. 

In November, El Al drew a Boeing 747 to commemorate the retirement of their 747 fleet. 

Last week, Qantas drew a Kangaroo in the shape of their logo as part of their final Boeing 747 flight.

Featured image: ATR 72-600 (Azul). Photo: Rafael Luiz

Comments
0
fb-share-icon
Tweet
20
fb-share-icon20
Tags
ATR 72-600Azul Brazilian Airlines
Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
Kochan Kleps

Kochan Kleps

New York City based aviation photographer and enthusiast. Writer, social media editor and photographer for Airways Magazine.

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

Current Issue

logo

Cart

Subscribe to our weekly Newsletter

Polls

If you had a booked trip today, would you cancel it because of the ongoing Coronavirus outbreak?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Popular Tags

737 737 MAX 777 787 787-9 A320 A320neo A350 A380 Airbus Airchive Aircraft Air France Airlines Airport Airways Alaska Airlines American American Airlines Boeing Bombardier British Airways COVID-19 CSeries Delta Delta Air Lines Dreamliner Embraer Emirates Etihad Featured JetBlue Los Angeles Lufthansa New York PaxEx Qatar Airways routes Ryanair Southwest Southwest Airlines Spirit Airlines United United Airlines Virgin America

@airwaysmagazine

Airways YouTube Channel

Polls

If you had a booked trip today, would you cancel it because of the ongoing Coronavirus outbreak?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...
Airways International, Inc © 2020. All Rights Reserved.

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.
0