Azul ATR 72 Draws Company Logo

MIAMI – Today, an Azul ATR 72 has taken to the skies to draw the company logo as its flight plan.

The aircraft (PR-AQH) is a seven-year-old ATR 72-600. It took off from Campinas Viracopos International Airport in southeast Brazil at 12:18 PM.

The aircraft drew the very geometric shape of the airline’s logo. The flight lasted for 2 hours and 28 minutes.

The aircraft landed back at Campinas Viracopos International Airport at 2:45 PM.

When responding to a request for comment, the airline said, “It was an action to make a teaser of an announcement that will have tomorrow”

Sky Drawings

In the past year, we have seen various sky drawings by airlines commemorating important events in their histories.

In November, El Al drew a Boeing 747 to commemorate the retirement of their 747 fleet.

Last week, Qantas drew a Kangaroo in the shape of their logo as part of their final Boeing 747 flight.

Featured image: ATR 72-600 (Azul). Photo: Rafael Luiz