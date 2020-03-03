Airways Magazine

Azul Shareholders Approve Aircraft Lease For Breeze

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
 Breaking News
  

Azul Shareholders Approve Aircraft Lease For Breeze

Azul Shareholders Approve Aircraft Lease For Breeze
March 03
10:36 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

MIAMI – Azul Linhas Aéreas’ shareholders announced yesterday that the aircraft sub-lease agreement for Breeze Aviation had been approved during an Extraordinary General Meeting with 97% of the votes received.

Back in January of this year, Azul Linhas Aéreas (AD) announced an update to its five-year fleet strategy plan. The Brazilian airline had closed a deal to sub-lease 53 Embraer E195E1s to Poland’s LOT and to Breeze Aviation —David Neeleman’s newest aviation venture in the USA.

To replace the EJets E1s that AD plans to phase out in the next two years, the carrier had placed an order for 24 aircraft, taking the total to 75 EJets E2s, with deliveries scheduled until 2024.

AD currently has a total of 145 aircraft, broken down into 33 ATR 72-600s, 39 Airbus A320neos, one Airbus A321neo, eight Airbus A330-200s, two Airbus A330-900s, two Boeing 737-400(F)s, four Embraer E195 E2s, and 56 Embraer ERJ-190 E1s.

Transforming an entire fleet

John Rodgerson, Azul’s CEO, said, “I would like to thank our shareholders for helping us to accelerate the transformation of our fleet, the main source of our growth and margin expansion in the coming years.”

The CEO added, “In addition to providing additional flexibility to the fleet, each E1 replaced by a new generation aircraft will contribute to a significant reduction in our expenses, in addition to contributing to an increase in revenue generation. We look forward to replacing our entire E1 fleet with new generation aircraft by 2022.”

Image: Azul’s first Embraer E195-E2

As determined by AD’s related party transaction policy, Azul’s controlling shareholder abstained from voting.

Comments
0
fb-share-icon
Tweet
20
fb-share-icon20
Tags
Azul Linhas AéreasBreeze AirwaysEmbraer E195E1
Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
Airways

Airways

A Global Review of Commercial Flight since 1994: the leading Commercial Aviation publication in North America and 35 nations worldwide. Based in Miami, Florida.

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

Current Issue

logo

Cart

Subscribe to our weekly Newsletter

Polls

If you had a booked trip today, would you cancel it because of the ongoing Coronavirus outbreak?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Popular Tags

737 737 MAX 747 777 787 787-9 A320 A320neo A350 A380 Airbus Airchive Aircraft Air France Airlines Airport Airways Alaska Airlines American American Airlines Boeing Bombardier British Airways CSeries Delta Delta Air Lines Dreamliner Embraer Emirates Etihad Featured JetBlue Los Angeles Lufthansa New York PaxEx Qatar Airways San Francisco Southwest Southwest Airlines Spirit Airlines United United Airlines US Airways Virgin America

@airwaysmagazine

Airways YouTube Channel

Polls

If you had a booked trip today, would you cancel it because of the ongoing Coronavirus outbreak?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...
Airways International, Inc © 2020. All Rights Reserved.

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.
0