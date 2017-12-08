New Codeshare Agreement Between Turkish Airlines, Azul

MIAMI – Brazil’s Azul Linhas Aereas has signed a codeshare agreement with Turkish Airlines, which will become effective on December 8, 2017.

“At Turkish Airlines, we are glad to be a codeshare partner with Azul, one of the most important airlines of Brazil,” said Bilal Eksi, Turkish Airlines Deputy Chairman & CEO.

With the new partnership, customers from both airlines will be able to connect flights in their respective hubs.

Eksi stated the agreement came for “passengers would enjoy traveling from Sao Paulo to different Brazilian destinations as a continuation of their seamless Istanbul-Sao Paulo flight.”

According to Turkish Airlines, this will benefit passengers of both countries as it currently operates 300 international destinations on the five continents. Meanwhile, Azul offers 755 daily departures to more than 100 destinations in Brazil, Europe, United States and South America.

“The codeshare with Turkish Airlines will be very important to strengthen our international presence, especially for customers traveling from Europe and Asia to Brazil,” said Abhi Shah Azul’s Chief Revenue Officer.

Additionally, Turkish will be able to add its code (TK) on Azul’s domestic flights from Sao Paulo (GRU) to several destinations in Brasil—Rio de Janeiro, Belo Horizonte, Ilheus, Porto Seguro, Porto Alegre, Brasilia, Foz do Iguaçu and Florianopolis.

Customers will be able to purchase tickets to Brazil destinations operated by Azul, directly with Turkish Airlines. Shah remarked that passengers “will be able to enjoy the convenience of thru ticketing, check-in, and boarding passes.”

READ MORE: Turkish Airlines Signed A Codeshare Agreement With Copa Airlines

Last May, Turkish Airlines also signed a codeshare agreement with Copa Airlines as part of its expansion in Latin America. Also, Azul signed a similar partnership with JetBlue last August for several destinations in the U.S.

Interestingly, both JetBlue and Azul have adopted a strong code-share strategy to augment their presence in certain markets in which demand is not peaked. For instance, JetBlue partnered with Emirates to allow the Middle-Eastern carrier to open up its new Dubai-Ft. Lauderdale route.

Likewise, Azul has partnered with Ethiopian Airlines, JetBlue Airways, United Airlines, TAP Air Portugal, and now Turkish Airlines, allowing the airline to expand its reach without physically being there.