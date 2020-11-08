MIAMI – Aztec Airways (AJ), having launched flights between Fort Lauderdale (FXE) and Key West (EWY), is set to disrupt the passenger market to the Florida Keys.

With only 3 weekly flights, AJ offers a more premium experience than the more regular one provided by Silver Airways (3M) with service departing from the less-crowded Fort Lauderdale Executive Airport (FXE) rather than the massive Fort Lauderdale International Airport (FLL).

With a nine-seater Piper Chieftain aircraft operating the flights, passengers depart from Fixed Base Operators (FBOs) rather than passenger terminals at both FXE and EYW, avoiding long TSA lines.

For the return flight to FXE, passengers will check in at the Key West Ferry terminal before being shuttled to EYW for direct boarding, a convenient connection for anyone departing the Dry Tortuga or Fort Myers ferry.

Aztec Airways Piper Chieftain Interior Photo: Aztec Airways

To the Keys

Formed in 1998, AJ is certified by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) as an on-demand/commuter scheduled air carrier with operations across the Southeast United States and the Bahamas out of FXE.

The Piper Chieftain with nine seats provides an experience akin more to private flying while having a “cruising speed of 200 mph” according to the company website where bookings can be made.

A ribbon cutting event at the Signature Flight Support FBO in EYW on October 22, attended by Key West Vice Mayor Sam Kaufman and Chamber of Commerce CEO Scott Atwell marked a historic moment for the fledgling airline, providing a premium, alternative way for people in Fort Lauderdale to connect to the Keys.

Featured image: Aztec Airways Piper Chieftain Photo: Aztec Airways. Photo: Wiki Commons

Like what you see online? Make sure to subscribe to the print edition of Airways today for exclusive content including airport reviews, trip reports, interviews and more. Use the discount code ‘AIRWAYSONE’ for some money off your purchase.