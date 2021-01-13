MIAMI – The new generation of Airbus A321LR aircraft started off the new year with some fancy flying by Azores Airlines (S4). There airline’s craft completed a record nine-hour, 49-minute flight between Lisbon Humberto Delgado Airport in Portugal (LIS) and Bogotá El Dorado International Airport (BOG) in Colombia.

That flight entered the record books as the longest flight duration operated by the an A321LR in commercial operation. The return flight from Bogotá to Lisbon took 9 hours and 20 minutes, thus becoming the second-longest such flight.

On Friday, the airline confirmed the record with a Twitter message that said,“SATA Azores Airlines is happy to confirm that it has performed the longest flight duration ever recorded in the Airbus A321LR Neo fleet! A 09H49M direct flight between Lisbon and Bogotá. This achievement proved how versatile and efficient can be the airline’s new aircraft.”

Azores Airlines operates a fleet of 7 aircraft, out of which two are the Airbus A321LR. The airline mainly connects its namesake Atlantic islands with Portugal.

🇬🇧: SATA Azores Airlines is happy to confirm that it has performed the longest flight duration ever recorded in the Airbus A321 LR Neo fleet! A 09H49M direct flight between Lisbon and Bogotá. This achievement proved how versatile and efficient can be the airline's new aircraft. — SATA Azores Airlines (@_azoresairlines) January 8, 2021

Likely a Charter

Airlinegeeks.com notes that the flight was flown by an aircraft registered CS-TSI. It departed from Lisbon at 08:28 on Jan 3rd and arrived at Bogota at 13:00 after the 9:49 hours transatlantic flight. While the airline has not yet confirmed the purpose of the operation, it likely was a charter flight as the airline does not offer it on any ticket platform.

Normally, this aircraft connects the Azores islands, via Ponta Delgada Papa Joao Paulo II Airport (PDL), and Cape Verde, via Nelson Mandela Praia Airport (RAI), with Portugal’s Porto Francisco Sá Carneiro Airport (OPO) and Lisbon’s Humberto Delgado Airport (LIS). Regarding transatlantic operations, the only route that Azores Airlines usually flies connects Ponta Delgada and Bermuda L.F. Wade (BDA) airport.

Azores A321LR. Photo: SATA Azores Airlines

Like what you see online? Make sure to subscribe to the print edition of Airways today for exclusive content including airport reviews, trip reports, interviews and more. Use the discount code ‘AIRWAYSONE’ for some money off your purchase.