Azores Airlines Takes Delivery of its First Airbus A321neo

MIAMI – Portuguese carrier, Azores Airlines, took delivery of its first Airbus A321neo aircraft on-lease from Air Lease Corporation (ALC).

With the new addition, Azores Airlines becomes the first Portuguese operator to receive an aircraft member of the A320neo Family.

Airbus held a ceremony at Hamburg site for the delivery; it is the first of six A321neo aircraft that Azores Airlines leased from ALC.

Steven F. Udvar-Házy, Executive Chairman of Air Lease Corporation, said the leased aircraft will replace “Azores’ aging A310s” that operate U.S., Canada, and Western Europe routes, as well as Portugal domestic destinations.

“The A321neo brings new levels of operating efficiency, passenger comfort, low fuel burn and emissions as well as network flexibility to Azores,” said Udvar-Házy.

Azores Airlines new acquisition is planned to be deployed on transatlantic routes.

As the largest member of the A320neo Family, the A321neo seats 240 customers and deliver up to 20% in fuel savings by 2020.

Azores Airlines, previously known as SATA International, currently operates a full Airbus fleet of seven aircraft with the new addition: three A310, three A320, and one A330 aircraft to various destinations across Europe, Canada, and North America.