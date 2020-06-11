Airways Magazine

Azores Air Lines Lands In Naples For Maintenance

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
 Breaking News
  • When Will 5G Gaming Take Flight with Airlines? MIAMI – As the internet and mobile connections keep getting faster, technology and infrastructure continue to improve with practical solutions to suit the evolving needs of users. Given the increased...
  • Amazon Air Adds 12 Boeing 767-300F MIAMI – Amazon Air, the cargo air company of Amazon Group launched in 2015 to operate its direct air shipments, has decided to add 12 new Boeing 767-300F to its...
  

Azores Air Lines Lands In Naples For Maintenance

Azores Air Lines Lands In Naples For Maintenance
June 11
08:46 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

MIAMI – On June 10, an Airbus A330-200 of the SATA Azores Airlines (S4) with registration CS-TRY landed in Naples for heavy maintenance. The Aircraft is painted in “Sperm Whale” special colors and is 11.6 years old.

The plane was destined for Atitech, MRO, located at Naples airport and which thanks to its workforce can provide 360-degree assistance on this type of aircraft. The aircraft is currently stored.

Service history of S4’s A330-200

The plane entered service in December 2008 with Air Comet (A7). A year later, in December 2009, it entered service with Amentum Capital. After five months, it then took up the fleet with Royal Jordanian (RJ) and remained there until October 2014.

In January 2015, it returned to service for Amentum Capital. After seven months it commenced service for the FPG group. In February 2016 it became part of the fleet at S4. It is currently used by Hi Fly (5K).

Photo: Salvatore Michelini

Internal configuration

The aircraft is configured with two Pratt & Whitney PW PW4168A engines that provide a thrust of 286,91kN – 311,38kN each. The internal configuration is as follows: 283 seats, with 24 seats in business class and 259 seats in economy class.

Comments
0
fb-share-icon
Tweet
20
fb-share-icon20
Tags
AirbusAirbus A330Azores AirlinesHi FlyMaintenanceMROSATA Azores AirlinesSpecial Livery
Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
Marco Macca

Marco Macca

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

Current Issue

logo

Cart

Subscribe to our weekly Newsletter

Polls

If you had a booked trip today, would you cancel it because of the ongoing Coronavirus outbreak?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Popular Tags

737 737 MAX 747 777 787 787-9 A320 A320neo A350 A380 Airbus Airchive Aircraft Air France Airlines Airport Airways Alaska Airlines American American Airlines Boeing Bombardier British Airways CSeries Delta Delta Air Lines Dreamliner Embraer Emirates Etihad Featured JetBlue Los Angeles Lufthansa New York PaxEx Qatar Airways Ryanair San Francisco Southwest Southwest Airlines Spirit Airlines United United Airlines Virgin America

@airwaysmagazine

Airways YouTube Channel

Polls

If you had a booked trip today, would you cancel it because of the ongoing Coronavirus outbreak?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...
Airways International, Inc © 2020. All Rights Reserved.

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.
0