Alitalia Updates Its Long-haul Summer Routes

LONDON – Italian flag carrier Alitalia (AZ) has announced the resumption of its Rome-Boston (BOS) route, some clarifications on its Trieste (TRS) one, and a new long-haul flight to Tokyo Haneda (HND).

In a recent press release, AZ said it would be adding over 1,600 flights in August, including a service between FCO and HND. Compared to July, this makes an increase of 24% more flights in August, doubling what the SkyTeam alliance member flew in June.

EI-EJG Alitalia Airbus A330-200. Credits: Filippo Martini-RomeAviationSpotters

Alitalia Rome-Boston Flights

The first AZ flight from Rome-Fiumicino Airport (FCO) to BOS left at 10:20 this morning. The thrice-weekly connection with the city in Massachusetts is complementary to that with New York, restored at the beginning of June.

The flight will land at BOS at 1:40 pm local time. It will then depart for FCO at 20:40 local time, arriving at the Roman airport 10:40 the following morning.

Alitalia Boeing 777-243 EI-FNI Landing on Runway 16R in Rome Fiumicino Intl’ Airport (FCO). Photo: Andrea Ongaro @alphaoscaraviation

Statement from Alitalia

Alitalia stated, “In compliance with current legal provisions, all Alitalia aircraft are sanitized every day with products with high sanitizing power and, thanks to the HEPA filters and vertical circulation, the air on board is not only renewed every three minutes but is pure at 99.7%, as in a sterile room.”

The airline also warned, “All passengers are then required to hand in a self-certification before boarding, stating that they have not had close contact with people suffering from COVID-19 disease.”

In addition, AZ noted that “passengers must wear protective masks to be worn compulsorily from their arrival at the airport and during the flight, taking into account that they carry an adequate number for the duration of the flight since it is necessary to replace the mask with a new one every 4 hours of flight.”

EI-RDD Alitalia Cityliner Embraer ERJ175. Credits: Filippo Martini-RomeAviationSpotters

Alitalia clarifies Trieste flights

Regarding the reactivation of flights between Trieste and Rome after August 31, 2020, AZ states that the operation of the connection during the month of August would have generated a significant economic loss due to the seasonally low level of demand.

Alitalia saw the failure by the manager of Ronchi dei Legionari to accept its request to recognize the carrier’s cost conditions in relation to its airport services in the same way as with those recognized to foreign airlines.

The Company has sent evidence to the heads of the control bodies regarding the economic discrimination it has suffered.

As circumstances present in the majority of Italian airports are incompatible with the efficiency measures in progress, the Company hopes that the discussions currently underway will facilitate the achievement of the conditions for a prompt recovery of activities at TRS.

EI-DBL Alitalia Boeing 777-200ER. Credits: Filippo Martini-RomeAviationSpotters

Alitalia Rome-Tokyo Launch

The Italian carrier’s Rome-Tokyo service was approved back in October 2019, when ENAC (Italian Civil Aviation Authority) nominated AZ to commence the route at end of March 2020; however, due to the COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent flight cancelations, AZ announced that it would add this new service on August 17, but now to HND instead to Tokyo Narita Airport (NRT).

Haneda airport is also the main hub for All Nippon Airways (ANA) , with which AZ started a codesharing agreement in 2018 on Italy-Japan and Japanese domestic routes.

As a result, the transfer of the Rome-Tokyo flight to HND will guarantee travelers a more comfortable and faster connection between AZ’s and ANA’s domestic flights.