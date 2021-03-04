MIAMI – New information has surfaced on the Alitalia (AZ) and ITA transition. According to Italian newspaper La Repubblica and news platform The World News, Alitalia’s aviation assets could be sold to new flag carrier ITA for an estimated €200/240m.

The remaining part of AZ comprised of handling and Maintenance would be leased to ITA awaiting their sale on an open tender basis.

The new flag carrier will start with a reduced fleet of 45 aircraft, seven less than initially expected, with only two types being considered: the Airbus A320 family for short and medium-haul flights and the Boeing 777 (or possibly other Boeing type) for the long-haul.

As of today, AZ owns or leases a total of 101 aircraft.

Alitalia Airbus A319-100 – Photo Lorenzo Giacobbo/Airways

A Small-Size Airline

Size-wise, ITA would be much smaller than AZ but undersized in respect to other European carriers. As an example, ITA would be one-tenth the size of RyanAir (FR), one-sixth of that of EasyJet (U2), smaller than Swiss (LX) and Austrian (OS), and unable to compare with Air France (AF), Lufthansa (LH), British Airways (BA), and even with Iberia (IB).

The announcement of the new structure has already created social unrest and a protest rally, in front of Montecitorio palace, the Italian House of Representatives, organized by several unions on March 3, 2021.

As a side note, TTGItali, a tourism publication, reports that ITA has appointed a new CFO (Chief Financial Officer) in the person of Roberto Cassarai. No Resume is available at the moment.

Featured image: Alitalia Boeing 777-3Q8(ER) EI-WLA taken in Rome Fiumicino Intl’ Airport. Photo: Marco Macca @aviator_ita

Like what you see online? Make sure to subscribe to the print edition of Airways today for exclusive content including airport reviews, trip reports, interviews, and more.

Check out our brand new Airways Prints store to get your hands on high-quality photos from Airways‘ world-class aviation photographers.