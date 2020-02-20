Airways Magazine

Avianca and TAP Air Announce Codeshare

Avianca and TAP Air Announce Codeshare

February 20
14:00 2020
MIAMI – Avianca (AV) and TAP Air Portugal (TP) have signed a codeshare agreement, which will provide seamless connectivity to passengers traveling between Colombia and Portugal. The partnership will also connect passengers to both carrier’s networks.

The codeshare agreement offers AV travelers more travel options between both countries through the following routes operated by TP: 

Lisbon-London-LisbonLisbon-Munich-LisbonLisbon-Madrid-LisbonLisbon-Barcelona-Lisbon, and Porto-Madrid-Porto. 

TP clients will, in turn, have access to AV’s routes, connecting several Colombian cities with the Portuguese market: 

Miami-Bogotá-MiamiMiami-Cali-Miami, and New York-Bogotá-New York and very soon Miami-Medellín-Miami.

The combination of both networks will be evident as their respective commercial codes, “AV” and “TP”, are to be placed on both Star Alliance members’ flights.

Star Alliance members come together

Ana María Copete, Alliances Director of Avianca Holdings, said, “We are very pleased to announce our new codeshare with TAP Air Portugal, which we believe will stimulate the already growing market of 18,000 passengers during 2019 between Colombia and Portugal.”

“Because of this new codeshare agreement, Avianca customers will be able to benefit from the great connectivity beyond our European gateways (London, Madrid, Barcelona, and Munich) to the main cities in Portugal like Porto and Lisbon,” said Copete. 

Maria João Dias, Director JV, Alliances and Partnerships from TAP Air Portugal, said, “We are excited to bring two flag carriers and Star Alliance members, with a combined history of 175 years, together.  In the process, we will bring enhanced service offerings to those guests traveling between the two countries, and support growing trade, tourism, and family ties. 

“TAP guests will be able to leverage more and enhanced connectivity options into Colombia via our North American gateways Miami and New York,” added Dias.

In addition, Gabriela Soares de Albergaria, The Portugal Ambassador in Colombia, said, “With this code-share agreement between Avianca and TAP, it is even easier to fly to both destinations. We could not be happier to welcome Colombian tourists to a Modern, Sophisticated and Amazing Portugal as well as Portuguese tourists to an Astonishing Colombia.”

The codeshare flights star selling as of today and will apply for trips starting February 27th, 2020. Furthermore, travelers can earn miles on these flights in their respective frequent flyer programs:  TAP Miles & Go for TP and Life Miles for AV.

AV and TP Air are members of Star Alliance.

Airways

Airways

A Global Review of Commercial Flight since 1994: the leading Commercial Aviation publication in North America and 35 nations worldwide. Based in Miami, Florida.

0