Avianca Launches Nonstop Flights To Munich

MIAMI — Colombian flag carrier Avianca launched direct flights between its main hub in Bogota and Munich, Germany, operated by the airline’s Boeing 787-8s. This is the carrier’s first German destination.

According to Avianca, the flights will run on 5 times per week basis, and has become the longest operated service by the Colombian airline, with 12 hours of flying time.

The route was launched at a ribbon-cutting ceremony in Munich. Both the airport’s CEO D. Michael Kerkloh & the airline’s CEO Hernán Rincón, were present.

Kerkloh said to be “delighted that Avianca has chosen Munich. The airline is honored as the best carrier in South America will now be landing at the best airport in Europe.”

Rincón, Avianca’s CEO, added to be “proud to offer this service to our passengers and to expand our route network. With the addition of Munich, we now fly to 110 destinations in 27 countries.”

Avianca is the second oldest airline in the world, with Dutch flag carrier KLM keeping the number-one spot.

Avianca added its first A330s to its fleet at the start of the year, as well as receiving additional Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner in September.

#Atención así fue la espectacular despedida con sentimiento de lluvia del B-787 que alzó vuelo hace pocos segundos con rumbo a #Múnich. Este es el primer y más largo viaje nunca hecho por @Avianca. ¡Felicidades! pic.twitter.com/ykqrVfvLxx — Aeropuerto El Dorado (@BOG_ELDORADO) November 17, 2018

These new widebodies are helping the airline expand its Long Haul network, as well as consolidating its operations in Bogota, which were affected by the Rolls-Royce engine issues that grounded a handful of the carrier’s 787s.

Avianca’s passengers travelling to/from Munich will benefit from the airline’s extensive hub network in Bogota, which connects to a variety of destinations, including 20 Colombian cities, as well as 60 other international across Latin America, North America, and the Caribbean.

The airline also flies to 3 other European destinations which are London Heathrow, Madrid-Barajas & Barcelona-EI Prat.





