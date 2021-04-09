MIAMI – Avianca (AV) has announced the start of direct services between San Jose Juan Santamaria airport (SJO) in Costa Rica and Miami (MIA) on July 1.

As stated in a company press release made public on April 9, the route, “with 7 weekly flights on Airbus A320 aircraft, and more than 8,000 available seats per month,” is “launched in conjunction with the airline’s announcement to offer direct flights between regional markets, as well as a simpler product making it more convenient for the client.”

Flights will depart MIA at 2:20 pm, landing at SJO at 3:23 pm. The return flight will depart San Jose at 10:35 am, landing in Miami at 3:38 pm.

Avianca N689TA Airbus A320-214. Photo: Phil Wilco/Airways

Strengthening Connectivity Options

Avianca managing director for North America and Asia Rolando Damas emphasized a strengthening in connecting options for passengers flying between both countries.

“We see this as an important opportunity to strengthen connectivity options for passengers traveling between Miami and Costa Rica, which leads us to initiate a direct operation between the two markets in July,” Damas said.

He also said that the decision regarding the flights “also responds to a recurring request from passengers.”