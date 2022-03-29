DALLAS – Miami International Airport (MIA) held a ceremony yesterday to commemorate the re-launch of the daily Avianca (AV) Cartagena-Miami route. Present at the ribbon-cutting ceremony were officials from Miami-Dade County and the airline.

Cartagena became AV’s fifth Colombian route and 10th route overall at MIA. With 1.5 million passengers per year, Colombia is MIA’s busiest foreign passenger market.

Avianca serviced more than 700,000 passengers at MIA last year, with service to nine destinations, including four in Colombia. AV has joined American Airlines (AA) to strengthen the service between both cities.

Star Alliance member AV also has partnerships with Aeromexico (AM) and Iberia (IB), which allow its customers to earn and spend LifeMiles on select AM/IB flights.

Photo: Miami International Airport

Avianca

Avianca, the second-oldest airline in the world, has been the flag carrier of Colombia since December 5, 1919, when it was initially registered under the name SCADTA.

Serving 60 cities across the Americas and Europe, the airline is headquartered in Colombia, with its registered office in Barranquilla and its global headquarters in Bogotá. The airline’s main hub is at El Dorado International Airport (BOG).

Avianca is the flagship of a group of ten Latin American airlines, whose operations are combined to function as one airline using a codesharing system. Avianca is the largest airline in Colombia and the second-largest in Latin America, after LATAM of Chile.

Featured image: Avianca Airbus A320 reg: N477AV at MIA Photo: Max Taubman/Airways