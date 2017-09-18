Avianca Brasil to Launch São Paulo – New York Route

MIAMI – Avianca Brasil will increase its international network with a new route between São Paulo, Brasil and New York.

Beginning on December 15, the flight O6 8500 will take off on daily basis from São Paulo’s Guarulhos International Airport (GRU) at 23:45, arriving New York the next day at 6:45 (all in local times).

The aircraft will stay the entire day at John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK) leaving the Big Apple by 23:30 as flight O6 8501, landing back home the next day at 12:30 (all in local times).

The airline will be the fourth carrier operating the São Paulo – New York route, along with American Airlines’ Boeing 777, Delta’s Airbus A330 and LATAM’s Airbus A350, all of them operate daily service.

The route will be operated by Avianca’s Airbus A330-200 that seats 238 customers in two classes — 32 seats in Business Class and 206 seats in Economy.

Some features that Business Class passengers will enjoy include an inner design with greater privacy and comfort in a 1-2-1 configuration, with dividers. Reclining seats up to 180 degrees in the fully-flat position. All passengers with direct access to the corridor. Also, there’s an advanced on-demand entertainment system with wide range of movies, series, and games on a 15-inch touchscreen.

The dinner and the breakfast include three choices of hot dishes, with four options that alternate throughout the month. A wide selection of beverages, including two options of white and red wines, one option of champagne, port wine, vodka, whiskey, rum, liqueur, gin, cognac, Brazilian “cachaça” and beer. Non-alcoholic beverages are the same as domestic flights.

Economy Class passengers will travel in ergonomic, reclining and comfortable seats, which include adjustable headrest and retractable armrest, as well as individual cup holders and retractable tables. The entertainment system features a 9″ LCD screen and remote control.

The dinner includes two choices of hot dishes while the breakfast comes with one hot and one cold option, with four options that alternate throughout the month. Non-alcoholic beverages are the same as domestic flights. The menu includes red and white wine.

The company plans to operate out of JFK Terminal 4, as their partner companies Avianca Colombia and Avianca El Salvador. This will become the fifth international route of Avianca Brasil and the fourth launched this year, the other three are:

• Sao Paulo – Miami, a daily flight on an Airbus A330, first flight on June 23.

• Sao Paulo – Santiago, two daily flights, one on an Airbus A320 and one on an Airbus A330, first flight on August 7.

• Salvador da Bahia – Bogota, one weekly flight on an Airbus A319, first flight on September 15.

Also, beginning on September 15, Avianca Brasil will replace one of Avianca twice-daily flights between Bogota and São Paulo.

This international expansion will continue as José Efromovich, CEO of Avianca Brasil, announced during a press conference last August that the airline is planning to connect Recife and Bogotá by 2018, linking the Colombian capital with the three biggest cities in northeast Brasil.