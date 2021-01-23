MIAMI – Avianca (AV) has reported transporting over 929,000 passengers over the holiday season from December 2020 to January 11, 2021.

The passengers were transported across 9,287 network flights both domestic and international out of Colombia. For a breakdown, about 747,000 passengers flew on 7,192 domestic flights while 182,000 went on 2,095 international flights.

Avianca El Salvador Embraer E190AR Reg: N936TA at MIA Photo: © Max Taubman – @maximumaviation

Punctuality and Safety

According to an AV press release, the airline maintained a strong punctuality indicator from between 95.41% and 98.95%.

Furthermore, due to the COVID-19 pandemic Julián Laverde, AV Vice President of Network Operations said that Colombians “can be sure that we maintain and apply the strictest biosecurity protocols so that they can fly safely”.

While 929,000 passengers is small compared to the 2,666,097 transported by the airline in the last holiday season, one must consider the airline resilient considering the financial woes it faces amid the pandemic.

Featured image: Avianca Photo: Rafael Luiz Canossa

