MIAMI – Five days before its inaugural flight, start-up carrier Avelo Airlines (XP) faced a last-minute hurdle today on its reservation platform. The new airline is set to compete with American Airlines (AA) on the Phoenix route.

Avelo’s online reservation system wasn’t working for a few hours. Potential passengers hoping to book flights starting April 28 were met instead with this message on the carrier’s website:

“Our reservation system provider, Raddix, is currently experiencing a network outage affecting its global base of airline customers, including Avelo. Consequently, we are unable to process reservations at this time. While we await restoration of the Raddix network, we encourage you to explore our website and destinations for future travel. We apologize for this inconvenience and appreciate your patience.”

At the moment, the reservation system seems to be back online.

BURBANK, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 07: The Avelo aircraft is seen at Hollywood Burbank Airport on April 07, 2021 in Burbank, California. (Photo by Joe Scarnici/Getty Images for Avelo)

Low Fares from Hollywood-Burbank Airport

From its base at Hollywood-Burbank Airport (BUR), Avelo plans to start its inaugural Schulz–Sonoma County Airport (STS) service on April 28 and later to underserved or secondary airports in the West. The airline is offering introductory one-way low fares.

Avelo’s inaugural routes focus on outdoor recreation, national parks, and coastal and mountain terrain. The airline will initially operate single-class, 189-seat Boeing 737-800 aircraft compared to regional aircraft often employed at these airports.

Airways will cover XP’s inaugural BUR-STA-BUR flight next Wednesday, so stay tuned for the photo report.