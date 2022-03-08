DALLAS – Avelo Airlines (XP) has announced the opening of three new routes from Tweed-New Haven Airport (HVN), in southern Connecticut. The airline will expand its base at HVN, offering 13 destinations from the airport.

The carrier will fly to Baltimore-Washington (BWI), Chicago Midway (MDW) and Raleigh-Durham (RDU) from HVN. With these three new routes, XP will serve the most non-stop destinations from Connecticut. All three routes will begin service on May 26, 2022, operating five times weekly.

According to the airline, BWI is located 30 miles northeast of Washington, DC, making it the perfect starting point for visiting the city and its surroundings. The airport’s executive director, Ricky Smith, said, “We are thrilled to welcome Avelo Airlines to our market. Avelo will offer low fares, convenient access, and added tourism to Maryland and the entire National Capital region.”

According to XP, BWI is a convenient airport for travel to Chicago. Aircraft movement at the airport is dominated by Southwest Airlines (WN), with over 90% of the seat offering in 2022, according to airlinedata.com. Many low-cost carriers choose this airport to serve the city whereas major airlines usually serve Chicago O’Hare (ORD) international airport.

O’Hare has a flight arriving in Connecticut. Frontier (F9) operates a route between RDU and Bradley (BDL). However, there is no direct competition with other airlines on any of those new routes.

XP only operates a Boeing 737-700 from HVN, with 147 seats. Photo: Luca Flores/Airways

Avelo at Tweed-New Haven Airport

Avelo was launched in 2021, mostly serving the west coast. However, the airline announced its expansion to the east coast just one week after its launch, making public the opening of a new base at HVN. The airline landed there in November 2021.

Since its arrival at HVN, XP has operated more than 800 flights. In four months, the airline has managed to fly over 100,000 customers, reaching a major milestone for its base in HVN. The airline allowed the airport to more than double the number of passengers compared to 2019. XP only flies Boeing 737-700 NG from its east-coast base.

The carrier currently serves six destinations in Florida from HVN. Recently, the airline announced it would start flying to Myrtle Beach (MYR), Nashville (BNA), Charleston (CHS), and Savannah-Hilton Head (SAV) in early May. This brings the number of destinations to thirteen, with the three new routes announced today.

According to airlinedata.com, XP is the 23rd largest airline in the US domestic market in terms of seat offering in 2022. Photo: Luca Flores/Airways

Executives and officials comments

“The 100,000-customer milestone we achieved in four short months exemplifies the enormous amount of travel Avelo is inspiring in Connecticut. It’s abundantly clear that Tweed’s unmatched convenience is making travel easier, smoother and more affordable than ever before. We believe these three new destinations will be a big hit with leisure and business travelers alike” said Andrew Levy, XP Chairman and CEO.

He also thanked his employees, adding “This milestone and the many more to come wouldn’t be possible without the professionalism and teamwork of Avelo’s exceptional 100 HVN-based Crewmembers and their commitment to this community.”

Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont said, “More destinations from Tweed helps expand access to the New Haven region, which means more opportunities to increase our economic viability and enhance business growth. Avelo’s continued growth in Connecticut is helping to strengthen connectivity for companies that are already here and will stimulate further regional development.”

HVN airport executive director Sean Scanlon said, “For years the people of southern Connecticut have been asking for more options when it comes to flights. Now, with over 100,000 Customers served since November and nonstop service to thirteen business and leisure destinations, we’ve made that a reality thanks to our partnership with Avelo Airlines.”

With these new routes, XP announces significant expansion and confirms its commitment to serving HVN.

Featured image: Avelo only operates Boeing 737 NG aircraft. Photo: Joe Scarnici/Avelo Airlines