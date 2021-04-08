MIAMI – Avelo Airlines (XP) today announced its 12-city route map and fares – becoming, it says, the first new U.S. mainline carrier in nearly 15 years.

From its base at Hollywood Burbank Airport (BUR), Avelo plans to start service on April 28 to underserved or secondary airports in the West with US$19 introductory one-way fares using leased Boeing 737-800s. Tickets are now on sale at aveloair.com.

“Avelo has a simple purpose — to inspire travel,” said Avelo founder, chairman and CEO Andrew Levy. “People are ready to reconnect with family and friends and explore new places. Avelo is a different and better kind of airline, built from scratch to offer an affordable, convenient and caring travel experience.”

Photo: John A Giambone

Experienced Team

The Avelo leadership team represents more than 200 years of collective aviation experience. Previously co-founder and president of Allegiant Air and CFO of United Airlines, Levy brings more than two decades of airline leadership experience. In addition to Allegiant and United, Avelo’s leadership team includes former senior executives from Delta Air Lines, Frontier Airlines, Hawaiian Airlines, JetBlue Airways, Northwest Airlines and Spirit Airlines.

Levy acquired the charter carrier XTRA in 2018, hence the XP airline code. XTRA had sold most of its fleet to Swift Air (now iAero Airways) but kept one Boeing 737-400 to retain its FAA Part 121 commercial airline certification.

In February 2020, Levy announced the new holding company for XTRA, Houston Air Holdings, Inc. The airline secured a $125 million raise and has received its first airplane from GE Capital Aviation Services.

BURBANK, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 07: The Avelo aircraft is seen at Hollywood Burbank Airport on April 07, 2021 in Burbank, California. (Photo by Joe Scarnici/Getty Images for Avelo)

Recreational Destinations

Avelo’s inaugural routes focus on outdoor recreation, national parks, and coastal and mountain terrain – as well as providing air service for an increasing population of remote workers:

Arcata / Eureka, CA (ACV).

Bend / Redmond, OR (RDM).

Bozeman, MT (BZN).

Eugene, OR (EUG).

Grand Junction, CO (GJT).

Medford, OR (MFR).

Pasco, WA (PSC).

Phoenix / Mesa, AZ (AZA).

Odgen, UT (OGD).

Redding, CA (RDD).

Santa Rosa, CA (STS).

The airline will initially operate single-class, 189-seat Boeing 737-800 aircraft compared to regional aircraft often employed at these airports.

Avelo’s Services

Avelo offers several unbundled options on top of the base fare:

First Checked Bag: $10

$10 Carry-On Overhead Bag: $35

$35 Priority Boarding: $10

$10 Pet in the Cabin: $95

$95 Seating Options: Customers may choose from several seating options. Avelo’s 189-seat 737-800 aircraft will offer 129 standard slimline 29-inch pitch seats. Pre-reserved window and aisle seating starts at $5. Avelo aircraft will also feature 60 seats with 31 to 38 inches of pitch. These seats start at $18.

Routes and Pricing

Route to/from BUR First flight Weekly frequency $19 fare available for

flights operating at

least thru* Santa Rosa, CA (STS) 4/28/21 Daily 5/27/21 Pasco, WA (PSC) 4/29/21 3x 5/27/21 Bozeman, MT (BZN) 4/30/21 4x 5/28/21 Phoenix/Mesa, AZ (AZA) 5/3/21 Daily 6/2/21 Ogden, UT (OGD) 5/4/21 6x 6/3/21 Grand Junction, CO (GJT) 5/9/21 4x 6/7/21 Medford, OR (MFR) 5/9/21 4x 6/8/21 Eugene, OR (EUG) 5/12/21 4x 6/11/21 Bend/Redmond, OR (RDM) 5/13/21 3x 6/12/21 Arcata/Eureka, CA (ACV) 5/19/21 4x 6/18/21 Redding, CA (RDD) 5/20/21 3x 6/19/21