MIAMI – Startup carrier Avelo Airlines (XP) is expanding Palm Beach, Florida service from Tweed-New Haven Airport (HVN) before it’s even begun.

The ultra-low-cost carrier headquartered in Houston, Texas, announced flights between New Haven and Palm Beach International Airport (PBI) beginning Dec. 16 – the fifth Florida destination from the carrier’s new East Coast base at the little-used airport serving southern Connecticut. Avelo says 147-seat Boeing 737-700 aircraft will be used on the route.

“Getting from Connecticut to one of the world’s most coveted oceanfront destinations is now more convenient and affordable than ever,” Avelo Chairman and CEO Andrew Levy says in a news release. “The addition of Palm Beach to Avelo’s portfolio of five sun-soaked Florida destinations demonstrates our commitment to providing Connecticut with the choice, convenience and value it wants.”

The flight will operate daily between December 16, 2021, and Jan. 4, 2022. Beginning Jan. 5, XP will operate the flight five days per week (Mondays, Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays).

Avelo Air N802XT Boeing 737-800. Photo: Luca Flores/Airways

Increasing Frequencies

Avelo is also increasing the frequency of its previously announced routes to Fort Myers (RSW) and Tampa (TPA) for the peak holiday season. XP is scheduled to start service from HVN on Nov. 3. In addition to Palm Beach, Fort Myers, and Tampa, the carrier also will serve Ft. Lauderdale (FLL) and Orlando (MCO).

Avelo has committed to invest US$1.2m to help upgrade and modernize facilities and operations as part of an overall US US$100m project at HVN which will include a new terminal and extended runway XP’s arrival to HVN marks the largest expansion of service at HVN in more than 30 years.