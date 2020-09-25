MIAMI – On September 28, Avianca (AV) will gradually resume its international operations from Colombia. The carrier also expects to restart 16 destinations in October.

The first flight will be from Medellin to the United States. Then, on October 1, it will fly between Bogota and Brazil, to Ecuador, the United States, and Mexico, adding 10 more cities on October 15. These flights come as part of the coordinated work between the airline and the different aeronautical authorities. The review of said operations includes available flight slots at each airport and the airline’s adaptation to overall demand.

Passengers who enter to Colombia must fill out the country’s pre-check-in migration form 24 hours before the flight at the latest. Additionally, travelers will have to present a PCR test with a negative result issued no more than 96 prior to boarding. Furthermore, before and during the 14 days following their trip, travelers must also report their health status on the Coronapp app.

Apart from the now common health and safety protocols when flying, AV implemented these new actions to offer safe flights under different operating authorizations. AV expects that this early announcement will give customers enough time to meet the corresponding requirements.

Avianca Airbus A320neo. Photo: Rafael Luiz Canossa.

A Cautious Reboot

President and CEO of Avianca, Anko van der Werff, said AV was very happy to connect families and businesses again. He added that the airline’s international operation from Colombia would help to reactivate the sector’s supply chain.

The airline says that its initial fleet for these international operations will be 34 aircraft. They include Airbus A319, Airbus 320, and Boeing 787. However, the availability of seats in each flight depends on the authorized capacity as aviation officials from each country have limited the number of their respective frequencies.

Thus, van der Werff reiterated that the start of operation implies keeping up the guard since self-care was still key. Accordingly, AV recommends passengers to be aware of the frequencies, existing availability and safety and health protocols during their trips.