MIAMI – Flight OS6003, operated by Boeing 777-200ER registered as OE-LPA, took off from Vienna Airport (VIE) today for Penang (PEN) in Malaysia.

The flight is particular as it marks the 100th service operated in partnership with time:matters, a cargo logistics specialist which is, as Austrian Airlines (OS), part of the Lufthansa (LH) Group and owned by Lufthansa Cargo.

For the occasion, OE-LPA, an OS converted B777-200 aircraft, bore a special livery composed of the OS logo, time:matters logo, and special lettering indicating the particularity of this 100th flight.

Photo : time:matters

2,000 of Relief Material Flown

Since March 2020 and the onset of the pandemic, OS and time:matter joined forces to create an airlift to ensure constant supplies of urgently needed health-related material, mainly coming from Asian countries.

A total of 2000 tons of relief material such as masks, gloves, and protective suits were flown from Shanghai (PDG), Xiamen (XMN), or Penang (PEN) to VIE, Frankfurt (FRA), or Linz (LNZ).

The cargo logistics specialist was created in 2002 under the brand name of Lufthansa cargo SameDay World GmbH and changed the brand name in 2003 becoming time:matters GmbH. Until 2016 LH owned 49% of stakes and became the sole owner the same year after purchasing the remaining 51% from Aheim Capital, which offers individually structured equity investments across different industry sectors with a focus on owner growth businesses.

On the occasion of this special flight, OS CEO, Alexis von Hoensbroech commented on this collaboration by saying “I am extremely pleased that we are able to do something good thanks to the strong partnership with time:matters, especially with its team of cargo experts in Vienna. On the basis of our joint airlift, we can contribute to halting the spread of the pandemic.”

time:matters CEO Alexander Kohnen also added “we want to further intensify our cooperation with Austrian Airlines and are working to launch additional air cargo routes. I think it is fantastic to leverage this special occasion as the basis for expanding our collaboration and making further plans for the future.”

Featured image: OS/time:matters

Like what you see online? Make sure to subscribe to the print edition of Airways today for exclusive content including airport reviews, trip reports, interviews, and more.

Check out our brand new Airways Prints store to get your hands on high-quality photos from Airways‘ world-class aviation photographers.